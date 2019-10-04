Comments
EAST HILLS (KDKA) — Officials are searching for missing 16-year-old RyNique Durham of East Hills.
In a Facebook post on Friday, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said the teenager was last seen Thursday near her home.
She is 5-foot-4, has dark brown hair pulled into a bun and has a scar under her right eye.
She was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt with gray sleeves and blue jeans with rips.
She is known to frequent the Wilkinsburg area.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 412-323-7141.
