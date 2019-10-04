Filed Under:East Hills, Local TV, Missing Person, Pittsburgh News, Ry'Nique Durham


EAST HILLS (KDKA) — Officials are searching for missing 16-year-old RyNique Durham of East Hills.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said the teenager was last seen Thursday near her home.

She is 5-foot-4, has dark brown hair pulled into a bun and has a scar under her right eye.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police/Facebook)

She was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt with gray sleeves and blue jeans with rips.

She is known to frequent the Wilkinsburg area.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 412-323-7141.

Comments