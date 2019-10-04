



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Eleven Australian Shepherd Border Collie mixes are ready for their forever home after they were rescued from a Ross Township house with over 100 other dogs.

Their potential adopters are ready for a new family member, including Tyrone Ray Sr. and his wife.

“It’s been a little while. It’s just her and I. We can provide a good home for him,” said Ray.

Animal Friends wants to stress to adopters that these dogs, no matter how old they are, are fully aware of the challenges that will come with them when they go to a home.

“They don’t know anything. They’re learning how to be dogs. What a collar is, how to walk on a leash, how to wear a collar. One of the biggest concerns is they don’t know anything about housebreaking,” said Shannon Clarke with Animal Friends.

Shannon Clarke with Animals Friends said 117 dogs were rescued from a home in Ross last month, and it could take months before they’re all adopted out. The shelter received more than 700 adoption applications for them.

“Can’t believe (they) had that many dogs and didn’t take care of them,” said Bill Wiles.

Bill Wiles was first in line, waiting about an hour and half for doors to open at the shelter. He had two dogs already, and is ready to add a third to the mix.

“We’ve adopted a few different dogs. They were about a year old when we got them. We brought them up to old age,” said Wiles.

Animal Friends wants to stress that there is no guarantee that potential adopters will leave with a dog. They still have to be screened when they come in, meet the dog and make sure they’re a good fit before they go home with one.

Tyrone Ray Sr. can’t wait to take his new pup home.

“Thirty grandkids. Pretty sure picking it up running around the yard, looking forward to that,” said Ray.

Animal Friends said it was their largest rescue as 117 dogs removed from a Ross Township home on Sept. 11. Most of the dogs were Australian Shepherds, Border Collies and Golden Retriever mixes.