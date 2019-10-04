PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Triple-A is hosting battery wellness clinics to help drivers combat what they say is the most common winter vehicle breakdown.

While winter is still around the corner, even a 30-degree fall morning can do a number on your car’s battery.

Jim Garrity with Triple-A says they jumpstarted or replaced more than 95,000 batteries from December through March.

“By far, the number one service call in the winter months and throughout the year is batteries,” he says.

Garrity says now is the time to get your battery checked.

You can take your vehicle to a garage to get checked out, or Triple-A has “battery wellness clinics” at their locations around the region starting next week.

“The heat of summer sun is what does damage, so the heat breaks down the components and then the wintertime and cold is what brings it forward and can’t turn the engine over,” he says.

And while you’re at it, be sure to check your tire pressure, which goes down with the temperature. Don’t forget to check your tire treads too.

Be sure your wiper blades and fluid are ready for when the worst of winter arrives.

Here’s where you can get your battery checked at a “Battery Wellness Clinic”:

Tuesday, Oct. 8

East Liberty – 5900 Baum Blvd., 412-365-7196

North Hills – 4790 McKnight Rd., 412-367-7600

Thursday, Oct. 10

Monroeville – 2725 Mosside Blvd., 412-858-4640

Rochester – 300 Adams Street, 724-775-8000

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Monroeville again

Pleasant Hills – 9 Clairton Blvd. (Rt. 51), 412-655-6100

Thursday, Oct. 24