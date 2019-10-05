DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Joshua Brown, who was a key prosecution witness during the Amber Guyger murder trial and Botham Jean’s neighbor, was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Dallas Friday evening, the Jean family’s attorney confirmed with Brown’s mother.

Police say they responded to the shooting at the Atera apartments in the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road at around 10:40 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim lying in the parking lot of the complex with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries..

Brown’s identity was not immediately released by police or the medical examiner but was confirmed by civil attorney Lee Merritt, who said he was told by Brown’s mother.

Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle speeding out of the parking lot. A description of the vehicle was not immediately made available. There have been no arrests made.

On Twitter, Merritt said Brown was “ambushed” as he was leaving his vehicle and was “shot at close range.”

Brown gave an emotional testimony last week during Guyger’s high-profile trial as he was a prosecution witness in the case of Jean’s shooting death.

Guyger was found guilty of murder in the death of Jean after she shot him in his apartment, claiming she thought she was in her apartment and that Jean was an intruder. She received a 10-year prison sentence.

Brown said he met Jean for the first time in the hallway of the South Side Flats on Sept. 6, 2018 — the day Jean was killed.

Brown testified that he heard two people speaking that night but couldn’t understand what was being said. He said he then heard two gunshots.

Merritt wrote on Facebook that Brown was “a former athlete turned entrepreneur” who “lived in constant fear that he could be the next victim of gun violence…”