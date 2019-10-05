



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Fall weather is finally here and Kennywood is kicking off a family-friendly Halloween event called Happy Hauntings.

Thomas Town will be redecorated for fall and The Steel Curtain roller coaster will be running for those tall enough to ride.

Other Happy Hauntings attractions include a hayride through Lost Kennywood, as well as a hay maze and trick or treat trail through a vampire’s abandoned mansion.

“Happy Hauntings is the perfect fall family event for those not quite ready for our award-winning Phantom Fright Nights,” Kennywood General Manager Jerome Gibas said in a press release. “By adding The Steel Curtain to this year’s lineup, we hope to make the event appeal to a wider range of kids.”

Happy Hauntings is in its third season and runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in October.

