PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Fall weather is finally here and Kennywood is kicking off a family-friendly Halloween event called Happy Hauntings.

(Photo Credit: Kennywood)

Thomas Town will be redecorated for fall and The Steel Curtain roller coaster will be running for those tall enough to ride.

(Photo Credit: Kennywood)

Other Happy Hauntings attractions include a hayride through Lost Kennywood, as well as a hay maze and trick or treat trail through a vampire’s abandoned mansion.

(Photo Credit: Kennywood)

“Happy Hauntings is the perfect fall family event for those not quite ready for our award-winning Phantom Fright Nights,” Kennywood General Manager Jerome Gibas said in a press release. “By adding The Steel Curtain to this year’s lineup, we hope to make the event appeal to a wider range of kids.”

Happy Hauntings is in its third season and runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in October.

For more information, click here.

