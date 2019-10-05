PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Pay attention behind the wheel. If you live in Pennsylvania, you have a 1 in 52 chance of hitting a deer while driving.
According to State Farm’s annual study, the Keystone State ranks third for the likelihood of deer-vehicle collisions, behind West Virginia and Montana.
Nationwide, there were over 1.9 million animal collision insurance claims in the U.S. between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019.
Most animal-involved crashes occur in October, November and December, primarily around dusk and dawn.
The 10 states with the greatest likelihood for an animal-vehicle collisions are:
1. West Virginia (1 in 38)
2. Montana (1 in 48)
3. Pennsylvania (1 in 52)
4. South Dakota (1 in 54)
5. Iowa (1 in 55)
6. Wyoming (1 in 56)
7. Wisconsin (1 in 57)
8. Michigan (1 in 60)
9. Mississippi (1 in 61)
10.Minnesota (1 in 64)
