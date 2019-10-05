



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–KDKA-TV teamed up with Williams to hold a STEM event at The Mall at Robinson on Saturday, in hopes of inspiring students to pursue a career in a STEM-related field.

STEM-related schools, companies, and organizations across the area set up hands-on “exhibits” at the mall showcasing what they do, how it’s related to STEM, and what makes it interesting.

With hands-on STEM activities to acquaint students with a wide range of STEM careers, this event was designed to get kids of all ages excited about science and technology.

KDKA-TV News personalities were on hand, as well as the Mobile Weather Lab.

Activities included opportunities to:

• Experience Virtual reality Verizon

• Check out different kinds of coding and robotics from various organizations

• See what activities local schools are doing in the classroom to learn about STEM

• Learn about forensic science, and real-life crime solving

• Learn what it takes to be a pharmacist, explore how to calculate dosage and how to fill prescriptions