PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The Community Liver Alliance held its annual Walk the Talk 5K Walk and Run on Saturday.
For the first time, the event was held at Kennywood and included a walk shirt, pre-walk breakfast, post-walk celebration luncheon and awards ceremony, as well as free entrance to the park’s Happy Hauntings festivities.
KDKA reporter Amy Wadas was emcee once again.
Since liver disease can attack anyone at any age, the Community Liver Alliance is dedicated to supporting the community through liver disease awareness, prevention, education, research, and advocacy.
