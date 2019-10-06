Comments
MONONGAHELA – A Washington County restaurant is getting in the Halloween spirit with awesome decorations.
Amy Beal, a passerby, snapped a photo of Angelo’s II on Third Street in Monongahela.
On top of the restaurant, there’s a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man inflatable from Ghostbusters.
Green tentacles are also coming out of the restaurant, making it look like a monster.
She said it’s not the restaurant’s first time being festive.
Last Christmas, the restaurant had a giant Santa on the roof.
One of the owners, Bethany Williams Dzimiera, reportedly said they’re not quite done yet, so keep your eye on this place.
The Facebook page Mon Valley Drone also captured a cool image of the scene.
