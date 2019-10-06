Comments
NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop led state troopers to allegedly discover almost 40 bags of heroin in his car.
According to Pennsylvania State Police Kittanning, 37-year-old Andre Johnson from Arnold was pulled over on Route 422 and Pony Farm Road on Thursday.
He was arrested on a felony warrant, police say.
When they pulled him over in North Buffalo Township, Armstrong County, he was allegedly in possession of 38 bags of heroin.
He was put behind bars at the Armstrong County Jail.
