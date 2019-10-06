



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re heading to the Steelers game this afternoon, you may want to grab a rain poncho before you head out.

KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says scattered showers are entering our forecast on Sunday, giving way gradually through the evening to steadier rain which will last overnight.

A cold front will drop through our region, bringing rain for the next 24 hours and dropping temperatures about 10 degrees between today and tomorrow.

The bulk of the rain will fall between 9 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday with showers dwindling by lunch Monday.

Tuesday brings a return to sunshine and mid-60s, and Kristin Emery says the middle of the week looks gorgeous.

