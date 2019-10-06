Comments
GARRISON, Tx. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh-area native Gabby Barrett tied the knot with her fellow former “American Idol” contestant Cade Foehner.
According to People, Barrett and Foehner got married in Garrison, Texas on Saturday.
While 19-year-old Barrett is from Allegheny County’s Munhall, People reports 23-year-old Foehner is from Texas, so that’s where the pair decided to get married.
People says the venue was decorated with plum and blush hues to compliment the wedding’s “rustic” theme.
Barrett finished third in season 16 of American Idol while Foehner finished in the top five.
