PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With Friday’s release of Joker, the Cinemark North Hills and XD issued a warning to those heading to the theater to see the movie.
“Welcome, Joker guests,” the note read. “Please be aware that there are some restrictions regarding costumes for the safety and comfort of all our guests.”
The theater warned patrons that no guns or weapons would be allowed, including realistic-looking toy weapons.
They also said they are not allowing masks, identity-obscuring face paint, and costumes that could cause a distraction or disturbance.
