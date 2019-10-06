Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is set to play against the Baltimore Ravens.
JuJu Smith-Schuster’s status was up in the air for Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens, but the Steelers say he’ll be in.
The wide receiver was dealing with a toe injury.
Vance McDonald and Vince Williams — who were also listed as questionable — will be playing as well.
The Steelers say their other inactives will be WR Donte Moncrief, FB Roosevelt Nix, LB Anthony Chickillo, OL Fred Johnson, OL Chukwuma Okorafor, TE Zach Gentry and DE Isaiah Buggs.
