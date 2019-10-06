Comments
DENVER (KDKA) – Several Western Pennsylvania breweries just won medals at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.
There were 107 beer categories covering 174 different beer styles.
More than 2,000 breweries from around the country participated in the festival.
The Pious Monk Dunkel from Church Brew Works in Lawrenceville won the gold for German-style dark lager.
Cellar Works brewing in Sarver won silver in Brett Beer with its St. Eldritch.
And Helltown Brewing in Mount Pleasant won bronze in English-style brown ale with its Mischievous Brown.
