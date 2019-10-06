



PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – The NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger $5,000 for wearing an Apple Watch on the Steelers’ sidelines, according to reports.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter says that sources tell him the NFL is fining Big Ben, who is sidelined with an elbow injury.

The fine, Schefter reports, is for a uniform violation that happened Monday when the Steelers played the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field.

Schefter’s sources say Roethlisberger is upset about the fine and will be appealing it, as he claims he didn’t even know he was wearing the device.

Roethlisberger has been out with an elbow injury and is not expected to return until the 2020 season.

He injured his elbow against the Seattle Seahawks. He left the game after showing visible discomfort with his throwing arm in the first half.

QB Mason Rudolph is filling in for Roethlisberger.