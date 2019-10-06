ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Three people were arrested for stealing from unlocked cars in Ross Township, with a fourth suspect on the run.

According to Ross Township Police Department, they arrested three men late Saturday night.

The suspects are accused of stealing from unlocked cars on Jacks Run Road and Connie Drive.

They said a fourth suspect, a man, got away.

Police managed to recover a number of items. They’re asking their residents who may be missing property to call them.

The Facebook post also asks anyone with security footage to reach out to them so police can look at it.

“If you have any security footage that would be helpful to us, we would very much like to see it!” the post says.