SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – About 700 guns from local law enforcement departments were collected by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office.
The Allegheny County DA’s Twitter account shared a photo of the pile of guns.
Our office did our annual gun turn in day today from police departments who no longer need the guns in their evidence rooms. We took in about 700 guns from 18 different departments. Big thanks to Scott Township for letting us use Scott Park for the event. pic.twitter.com/EuHUHRy8BN
— AlleghenyCountyDA (@AlleghenyCoDA) October 7, 2019
They said that it was part of their annual gun turn-in day. Local police departments who don’t need to keep guns in their evidence room can turn them in to the district attorney’s office.
Approximately 700 guns were collected from 18 different departments on Monday.
You must log in to post a comment.