SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – About 700 guns from local law enforcement departments were collected by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office.

The Allegheny County DA’s Twitter account shared a photo of the pile of guns.

They said that it was part of their annual gun turn-in day. Local police departments who don’t need to keep guns in their evidence room can turn them in to the district attorney’s office.

Approximately 700 guns were collected from 18 different departments on Monday.

