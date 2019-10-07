DERRY, Pa. (KDKA) – A bald eagle had to be euthanized after it was found on a Westmoreland County hiking trail with a bullet wound to its head.

Dorothy Pierini-Rodgers said she was walking on the West Penn hiking trail in Derry Township, Westmoreland County on Friday evening.

She discovered the bird with a bullet wound and bloody head, so she contacted Officer William Brehun.

The bald eagle had apparently been shot in the head.

Pierini-Rogers said it appeared like the shot went under his eye and out through his head.

Due to skull injuries, the eagle had to be euthanized.

The Game Commission is investigating, as it’s against the law to shoot a bald eagle.