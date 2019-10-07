PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been found guilty of beating a 74-year-old man to death in McKees Rock.
Allegheny County announced Monday that Branden Frazier was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery, burglary, theft and receiving stolen property.
Frazier, of Stowe Township, was charged with killing Benito Nicoletti.
Nicoletti was found dead in his home on June 1, 2016. Officers were called to his home after family members said they had been unable to get in touch with Nicoletti for a couple of days.
The cause of death was blunt force trauma.
According to a criminal complaint, neighbors said they saw Frazier in the area in the days before Nicoletti was found dead.
He reportedly asked where he could buy a gun and was seen with Nicoletti’s car, which was found less than a mile away from his house on June 2.
The Allegheny County District Attorney is seeking the death penalty.
A sentencing hearing has been set for Jan. 3, 2020.
He faces a mandatory life sentence.
