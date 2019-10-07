Comments
CRESCENT, Pa. (KDKA) — Saturday, October 26 will be Crescent Township’s 18th Drug Takeback Day in nine years.
The purpose of the event is to prevent pill abuse and theft.
People can bring potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs to the police department on Spring Run Road between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
They are not accepting liquids, needles or sharps. They are only accepting pills or patches.
The event is free, anonymous, and no questions will be asked.
