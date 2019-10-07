  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Concert, Country Music, Dan + Shay, Local TV, PPG Paints Arena


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Country duo Dan + Shay are headlining their first-ever country-wide arena tour, and they’ll be stopping in Pittsburgh next fall.

The pair will be coming to PPG Paints Arena at 7 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2020.

The tour kicks off March 6 in Nashville and ends Oct. 31 in Tacoma, Washington.

PPG Paints Arena says tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct, 11, at 10 a.m.

The announcement comes shortly after Dan + Shay collaborated with Justin Beiber on their latest single “10,000 Hours.”

One of the members, Dan Smyers, is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate and a Wexford native. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has declared Aug. 2 Dan + Shay Day in Pittsburgh.

Comments