PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Country duo Dan + Shay are headlining their first-ever country-wide arena tour, and they’ll be stopping in Pittsburgh next fall.
The pair will be coming to PPG Paints Arena at 7 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2020.
The tour kicks off March 6 in Nashville and ends Oct. 31 in Tacoma, Washington.
PPG Paints Arena says tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct, 11, at 10 a.m.
The announcement comes shortly after Dan + Shay collaborated with Justin Beiber on their latest single “10,000 Hours.”
One of the members, Dan Smyers, is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate and a Wexford native. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has declared Aug. 2 Dan + Shay Day in Pittsburgh.
