PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than a dozen Pittsburgh-area Dick’s Sporting Goods are looking to hire about 220 seasonal employees next week.
On Oct. 16, Dick’s Sporting Goods is hosting a “National Signing Day” in order to hire season positions.
They say they’re looking for applicants who are “passionate about sports” and can “draw on their personal experiences and in-depth knowledge to guide, inform, equip and inspire customers this holiday season.”
It’s recommended that you apply online first and then head to a participating location to be interviewed.
The local participating locations are:
- Beaver
- Butler
- Cranberry
- Greensburg
- Homestead
- McCandless
- Monroeville
- Pittsburgh Mills
- Robinson
- South Hills
- Uniontown
- Washington
- Westmoreland Mall
