PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than a dozen Pittsburgh-area Dick’s Sporting Goods are looking to hire about 220 seasonal employees next week.

On Oct. 16, Dick’s Sporting Goods is hosting a “National Signing Day” in order to hire season positions.

They say they’re looking for applicants who are “passionate about sports” and can “draw on their personal experiences and in-depth knowledge to guide, inform, equip and inspire customers this holiday season.”

It’s recommended that you apply online first and then head to a participating location to be interviewed.

The local participating locations are:

  • Beaver
  • Butler
  • Cranberry
  • Greensburg
  • Homestead
  • McCandless
  • Monroeville
  • Pittsburgh Mills
  • Robinson
  • South Hills
  • Uniontown
  • Washington
  • Westmoreland Mall

