ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – An Erie resident was trying to figure out who was singing in his house when he found a naked man drinking milk in his kitchen.
The man went to investigate the sound of someone signing that was coming from inside his house at 3 a.m. Monday morning, Go Erie reports.
When he went into his kitchen, he found a man drinking milk while not wearing any clothes, Erie Police say.
According to Go Erie, the man was taken into custody after he was arrested in the West Erie home.
No criminal charges have yet been filed.
