PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following a dramatic win over Duke on Saturday, two Pitt players have been named ACC Players of the Week.

Sophomore safety Paris Ford and junior defensive end Patrick Jones II both took home awards as defensive players.

Ford was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week and Jones was named Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Ford had an outstanding performance against Duke with 12 tackles and 8 of those tackles were solo tackles. He also recorded two interceptions, one of those went for a pick-six, the first the Panthers have had since the 2016 season.

Jones also was instrumental in the Pitt win as he strip-sacked Duke’s quarterback twice throughout the game. Jones set a career-high with six tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Pitt is currently on a three-game winning streak and will head to Syracuse on Friday for a matchup with the Orange at 7:00 p.m.