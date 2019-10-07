



Franklin

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Franklin is a gorgeous 6-year-old guy whose big green eyes will melt your heart! This sweet cat is looking for the perfect person to give him ear scratches and the occasional belly rub! Franklin is available for adoption at Animal Friends’ satellite adoption location at Petco in Bethel Park. He has made quite a few friends during his time there (human and feline alike!) but he’s still waiting for the right family to come along. If Franklin sounds like he could be the missing piece to your family, visit him at Petco in Bethel Park or online at ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org/Cats today!