Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Franklin
Animal Friends
Franklin is a gorgeous 6-year-old guy whose big green eyes will melt your heart! This sweet cat is looking for the perfect person to give him ear scratches and the occasional belly rub! Franklin is available for adoption at Animal Friends’ satellite adoption location at Petco in Bethel Park. He has made quite a few friends during his time there (human and feline alike!) but he’s still waiting for the right family to come along. If Franklin sounds like he could be the missing piece to your family, visit him at Petco in Bethel Park or online at ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org/Cats today!
- To find out more about how to adopt Franklin, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Josie & Bird
Orphans of the Storm
I am one of 17 cats who were abandoned at the gate in two totes. I have a super wonderful personality and if you visit the cat room, I will be sure to introduce myself!
My name comes from the fact that I have a super quirky and funny purrsonality!!!
I am a chronic sinus cat so need a home that understands that condition
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
