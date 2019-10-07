Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Harbor Freight is recalling more than a million pocket knives because they may not fold and lock properly.
The company says six people have gotten hurt after the blade popped out unexpectedly.
The recall includes Gordon pocket knives with 3-inch blades.
Anyone who has one of the knives should return it to the store for a refund.
You can contact the company and receive more information by phone at 800-444-3353, through email at recall@harborfreight.com or online at www.harborfreight.com.
