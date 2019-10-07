



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have recalled forwards Sam Lafferty and Andrew Agozzino from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

These recalls come after Head Coach Mike Sullivan announced that centers Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bjugstad were going to be out “longer-term” with lower-body injuries.

Lafferty is a Hollidaysburg, Pa. native and could make his NHL debut tomorrow night when the Penguins take on the Winnipeg Jets at PPG Paints Arena.

With the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2018-2019, Lafferty led the team in assists, posting 36. In 80 American Hockey League games with the Baby Pens, he has scored 14 goals, 38 assists and 52 points.

He was drafted 113th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Agozzino signed a two-year deal with the Penguins as a free agent on July 1. He was named the Baby Pens alternate captain prior to the start of the 2019-2020 season.

Agozzino was with the Colorado Eagles, the Colorado Avalanche’s American Hockey League affiliate, for the past two seasons where he led the team in goals, assists, and points with 26 goals, 34 assists, and 60 points.

He also played 11 games in the NHL with the Avalanche and scored a goal and an assist.