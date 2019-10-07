



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While we’re having a dreary start to Monday, the rain shouldn’t last through the rest of the week.

A cold front has stalled right on top of Western Pennsylvania, kicking off rounds of morning rain.

Last week, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley talked about potential big rain totals this morning, and we are seeing exactly that Monday. Rain totals at the airport stand at .99 inches of rain through 4 a.m. until about 5.

According to Ron Smiley, some places are showing radar estimates that are nearing 1.5 inches of rain already, with an additional half an inch possible through the day.

While most communities will be dealing with day-long showers, places from Lawrence to the north will see their rain chances ending fairly early this morning.

Steady rain expected to fall through 4p today across W. Pennsylvania.

For Pittsburgh, expect to see rain showers around and through 4 p.m.

Ron Smiley says he’s not forecasting any days with temperatures in the 70s for highs.

While Monday is an incredibly wet and dreary start to the week, Ron Smiley says most of the workweek will be dry.

However, he says data is showing a small rain and storm chance on Wednesday morning. The rain will miss most, but it could bring us a morning rain chance moving in from the south.

That’s the only weekday rain chance that Ron Smiley says he can see this week besides Monday.

It looks like the next real front slides in on Saturday, potentially bringing rain once more.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.