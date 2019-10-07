PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another rabid animal has been captured in Allegheny County.

A raccoon was taken to the Allegheny County Health Department from Spring Street in Oakdale Borough and tested positive for rabies.

This is the 24th rabid animal reported in the county so far this year. So far, 17 raccoons, five bats, and two cats have been captured and tested positive for rabies.

Anyone that has been bitten, scratched or exposed to saliva from a stray animal is told to immediately clean the area with soap and water and seek emergency medical treatment.

Those that suspect an animal might be rabid through aggressive or strange behavior should contact their local animal control, police or Pennsylvania Game Commission.