



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While we haven’t seen too many days with rain over the past couple of months it seems that when we do get rain we get it big.

Record-setting big.

Last night into this morning was no exception.

The old record rainfall for October 7th was set in 1872 and on that day, 1.15” of rain fell.

Through 2:30pm, Pittsburgh has recorded 1.28″ of rainfall today, which breaks the calendar day record of 1.15″ of precipitation set in 1872. #MoreWaterRecords — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 7, 2019

This year, we absolutely smashed that record.

Since midnight (since precipitation is measured in 24 hour periods from midnight to midnight) we’ve seen 1.28” of rainfall.

This amount was as of the writing of this article, so the official rain total is unofficial.

Unofficial or not, we have a record-setter unseating a nearly 150-year-old record!