BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – PennDOT and Triple-A, along with local law enforcement, are reminding motorists how to best practice school bus safety ahead of National School Bus Safety Week.

On Monday, Triple-A, PennDOT and Collier Township Police gathered at the Chartiers Valley School Bus Lot in Bridgeville.

Collier Township Police Chief Craig Campbell said intersections are usually a trouble spot for motorists.

If you’re unsure whether or not you should stop, Terri Rae Anthony, a safety advisor at Triple-A, says you can’t go wrong by stopping.

“Stopping is never wrong. If you want to stop because you feel it’s the right thing to do, then do it,” she said.

She says you should stop at least 10 feet in every direction of the school bus — the more space you can leave, the better.

Campbell said both police and school bus drivers are looking for school bus stopping law violators.

He said bus drivers actually end up reporting them more often the people would think.

National School Bus Safety Week is Oct. 21 until Oct. 25.