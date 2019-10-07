WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Mical Seafoods has voluntarily recalled four tuna products due to possible elevated levels of histamines.

They are recalling wild-caught yellowfin tuna poke cubes, tuna loins, tuna ground meat, and 6-ounce tuna steaks.

Elevated histamine levels can result in a reaction known as scombroid fish poisoning that could cause tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives, itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

The symptoms usually can be resolved within several hours with no medical attention. They are still warning those that may experience these symptoms after consuming the product to contact a medical professional for treatment.

Production dates for these products are between April 2, 2019, and May 14, 2019.

Four illnesses have been confirmed as of October 1 and even though they feel these are isolated, they are taking the extra precaution to ensure health and safety.

Those that purchased these products are asked to return them to the point of purchase for a refund.