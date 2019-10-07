Comments
CORNPLANTER TOWNSHIP, Pa (KDKA) – Fire crews were on scene and residents were evacuated after a side-by-side crashed and hit a gas line in Venango County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police Franklin, the crash happened early Saturday morning just before 3:45 a.m.
The rider was driving in the woods on a gas line road near the intersection of Route 8 and Harper Road, state police say.
The operator lost control, according to the report, and hit the gas line. The crash caused it to burst.
State police say the Cornplanter Fire Department responded. Residents within a 5-mile radius were evacuated.
Police did not say if anyone was injured in the incident.
