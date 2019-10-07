WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The next two days of classes are canceled for primary and intermediate students in the Wilkinsburg School District due to construction.
The Wilkinsburg School District says classes on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 will be canceled at its Kelly Primary School and Turner Intermediate School.
The school district attributes the closure to a construction project that is going to take a few extra days to complete.
Classes will resume Oct. 9, and the district asks students to go to the new Turner.
“The goal of the School Board and District Administration is to ensure students always are in a safe environment,” said Dr. Linda Iverson, Superintendent of Schools, in a press release.
“Therefore, we are delaying the start of school at the new Turner until Wednesday, Oct. 9.”
A professional development day scheduled for Oct. 11 has also been rescheduled.
