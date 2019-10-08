PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald presented a $959.8 million budget for the 2020 fiscal year.
Fitzgerald proposed the $959.8 million budget, which is a 2.9 percent increase from last year, on Tuesday.
However, despite the larger budget, there is no proposed increase in the property tax millage rate.
The proposed capital budget is $100.1 million, which the county says will go towards more than 60 different infrastructure and capital improvement projects, including landslide repairs.
In a press release, the county highlights investments in reducing fossil fuels, a new Information Technology Department and the Equity and Inclusion Department, previously the Minority, Women and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Department.
The entire proposed plan can be found here.
There will be hearings on the proposed budgets in the coming months, the county says.
