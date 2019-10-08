MIAMI (KDKA) — Antonio Brown will have a chance to retain some “guaranteed” money from the Raiders and Patriots this Spring.
ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler says hearings for Brown’s grievances against his former teams will take place early next year, as he looks to get more than $40 million between the two organizations.
“Antonio Brown’s grievance hearings over his pursuit of $40-plus million from Raiders and Patriots are set to be heard in the spring, per source. He’ll have to wait to recoup money,”
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 8, 2019
Brown demanded his release from the Raiders right before the 2019 regular season began and was abruptly cut hours later by General Manager Mike Mayock. Then, he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots on the same day, only to play one game for the Pats before a swarm of sexual misconduct allegations emerged that led to his release.
