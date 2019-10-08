PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Steel City is said to be one of the best cities in the country to visit.
According to the Readers’ Choice Awards in Conde Nast Magazine, Pittsburgh was ranked the eighth-best large city in the country.
The magazine says the breweries and the dining scene are two big reasons why travellers should make the trip. They noted the Strip District and the Heinz History Center as must-see attractions.
Here’s the list of the top ten destinations in descending order:
1. Chicago, IL
2. Minneapolis, MN
3. Boston, MA
4. New Orleans, LA
5. Washington, D.C.
6. San Diego, CA
7. New York, NY
8. Pittsburgh, PA
9. Honolulu, HI
10. San Antonio, TX
Surprisingly we’ve ranked right above Honolulu.
Click here to view the other Readers’ Choice Awards for 2019.
