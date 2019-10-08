



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A consumer alert was issued for a restaurant at a Braddock golf course after three dead mice and multiple violations were reportedly found.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for the restaurant at Grand View Golf Club on Clubhouse Drive in North Braddock.

According to the Health Department’s report, the restaurant has multiple violations ranging from high risk to low risk.

There were two dead mice and one decayed mouse found in the shelving area, the county says, and it reported there were “multiple entry sites present.”

The report says a plastic bag of hot dog buns were found chewed up and there were fresh mouse droppings on croutons.

The restaurant also allegedly had chicken stored in the walk-in cooler that measured 63 and 48 degrees, as well as other foods that were stored in too-warm conditions.

The rest of the report can be found on Allegheny County’s website.