Law enforcement arrested Jeannette Funnen and Daemon Klingensmith in Tennessee after police say they fled Pittsburgh with their infant son following doctors’ concerns about the baby’s injuries.

The missing child, along with another child in the car at the time, were found in Marshall County, Tennessee, after the Lewisburg Police Department acted on information received during the investigation.

Funnen, 32, and Klingensmith, 23, are facing charges of obstruction, retaliation and child endangerment. They are being represented by different attorneys.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says the couple waived their extradition hearing.

Local authorities will be sending Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office deputies to pick them up and transport them back to western Pennsylvania.

Klingensmith’s parents say it was all a misunderstanding.

