DORMONT (KDKA) — A spill caused by a garbage truck shut down roads in Dormont Tuesday morning.
The Waste Management truck began spill hydraulic fluid onto the road around 8:30 a.m. between the 1400 to 1500 blocks of Dormont Avenue.
Allegheny County officials say the road has been shut down between West Liberty and Annapolis Avenues.
Dormont: Hydraulic Spill – 1400-1500 Blk Dormont Ave; Waste Management truck lost hydraulic fluid, spilling onto the 1400 and 1500 Blk of Dormont Ave. Waste Management is working on a contractor to clean. Dormont Ave will be closed between West Liberty Ave and Annapolis Ave.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) October 8, 2019
Officials say Waste Management is bringing in a contractor to clean up the spill.
Authorities have not yet said when the road will reopen.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.