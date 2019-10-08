Filed Under:Allegheny County, Chemical Spill, Dormont, Local TV, Waste Management


DORMONT (KDKA) — A spill caused by a garbage truck shut down roads in Dormont Tuesday morning.

The Waste Management truck began spill hydraulic fluid onto the road around 8:30 a.m. between the 1400 to 1500 blocks of Dormont Avenue.

Allegheny County officials say the road has been shut down between West Liberty and Annapolis Avenues.

Officials say Waste Management is bringing in a contractor to clean up the spill.

Authorities have not yet said when the road will reopen.

