PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A suspect is in custody following a series of attempted carjackings in East Liberty.

According to Pittsburgh Police, there were three different carjacking incidents on Tuesday involving a female suspect.

The incident involved an off-duty city police car, an off-duty county officer car, and a regular civilian car.

The carjacking suspect was apprehended in Penn Hills on Graham Boulevard.

The incident started when the suspect attempted to carjack an off-duty Allegheny County sheriff deputy, who took out her gun and persued the suspect.

The suspect then tried to carjack the car of an off-duty female Pittsburgh police officer but was not successful.

The suspect went to a third car and led police down Frankstown Avenue toward Penn Hills.

“The suspect drove at a high rate of speed in a white Subaru, outbound on Frankstown Road all the way to Penn Hills, turned onto Graham, where the vehicle crashed,” Pittsburgh Police Public Information Officer Chris Togneri said.

A gun was recovered from the vehicle at the crash site on the 2800 block of Graham Boulevard.

The suspect is facing numerous charges.

There were no injuries, officials said.

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.