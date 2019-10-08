



MASONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — The trial has begun for a Fayette County man who’s accused of gunning down another man in front of his wife and child.

Christopher Shellhammer turned himself into police shortly after the shooting in January of 2018.

Shellhammer allegedly admitted to killing Mike Henrick, a father of three, at a home on Peach Street in Masontown.

Police say Shellhammer walked into Henrick’s home and opened fire.

Henrick was killed in the gunfire, and one of the couple’s children was nearly hit as she watched the entire incident unfold.

Police say Shellhammer walked from the murder scene straight to the Masontown Police station and admitted to the killing. Investigators say he only told them he was set up.

Shellhammer said someone attacked him and he acted in self-defense.

He is facing a list of charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.