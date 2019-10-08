PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Come out and try Heinz-inspired foods at the 8th annual Hometown-Homegrown food expo.

This year’s Heinztoberfest expo at the Heinz History Center marks the 150th anniversary of the H.J. Heinz Company.

Visitors are welcome to the family-friendly activities located on all six floors of the museum.

Here is a list of the featured activities:

Live Cooking Demos and Food Talks in Weisbrod Kitchen Classroom (third floor)

• 11 a.m.– Chef Kate Romaine of Black Radish

• 12:30 p.m. – Sr. Food Scientist Rachel Russel of KraftHeinz Company

• 2 p.m. – Chris Fennimore of QED Cooks

Food Talks in Campbell Gallery (fourth floor)

• 10:30 a.m. – Clover Creek Cheese Cellars

• 11:30 a.m. – Huckle Bee Farms

• 1 p.m. – Wigle Whiskey

Book Talks in Detre Library & Archives Schedule (sixth floor)

• Noon and 1:30 p.m. – Emily Ruby, History Center curator and author of “57 Servings from the Heinz Table”

Hometown-Homegrown will also feature 40 local vendors who will have food samples.

Exhibitions at the center are included with regular admission and free for History Center members.

Admission to the museum is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors (age 62+), $9 for students and children ages 6-17 and free for children ages 5.