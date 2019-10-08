



WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA)– Judges at the InSights Art Competition say a student’s art exhibit broke down barriers for people who are blind.

The annual art competition held by the American Printing House is an opportunity to allow children who are blind or visually impaired to expresses themselves.

This year’s winner was kindergartener Nolan Wisniowski. He took first place for his acrylic painting titled “Ocean.”

Nolan’s mother, Kelly Wisniowski, says this competition was a great experience for her son.

“This is the first time Nolan has participated in an event like this outside of his school. It is an incredible opportunity to allow Nolan to share his work with such a large audience,” says Kelly.

Special Programs Coordinator Robert Guillen agrees that the competition can open doors for many young artists.

“The strong affirmation this contest provides feeds the creative life of each artist, which is especially important for artists who are blind or visually impaired. So often they have been told that they cannot do something, and that includes art,” said Guillen.

Nolan’s artwork will be showcased in Louisville from October 10 through October 12.