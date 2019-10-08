Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Every year in Pittsburgh, Oct. 27 will be known as a day of remembrance.
Pittsburgh City Council offered a special resolution Tuesday to honor the 11 victims killed in the Tree of Life shooting and reclaim Oct. 27 as “Remember Repair Together Day.”
City officials say as the one-year mark approaches, we must remember and honor those whose lives were forever changed.
“I hope that we can also continue to celebrate their lives, their contributions to the community, the family and friends who loved them,” councilperson Erika Strassburger said.
