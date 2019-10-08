By Pam Surano
Filed Under:Erika Strassburger, Local TV, Pam Surano, Pittsburgh News, Tree of Life, Tree of Life Synagogue


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Every year in Pittsburgh, Oct. 27 will be known as a day of remembrance.

Pittsburgh City Council offered a special resolution Tuesday to honor the 11 victims killed in the Tree of Life shooting and reclaim Oct. 27 as “Remember Repair Together Day.”

City officials say as the one-year mark approaches, we must remember and honor those whose lives were forever changed.

RELATED STORIES:

“I hope that we can also continue to celebrate their lives, their contributions to the community, the family and friends who loved them,” councilperson Erika Strassburger said.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Comments