PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another delay is impacting the opening of a new horror attraction coming to Pittsburgh.
The ScareHouse Scream District on Penn Avenue in the Strip District was scheduled to open Friday after an initial delay, but the opening has been delayed again.
The creators say they are still waiting on the city and county to approve permits and complete inspections
They hope to open Oct. 18.
To make up for missed time, the attraction will be open into November.
