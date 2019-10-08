  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Halloween Attraction, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, ScreamHouse, Strip District


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another delay is impacting the opening of a new horror attraction coming to Pittsburgh.

The ScareHouse Scream District on Penn Avenue in the Strip District was scheduled to open Friday after an initial delay, but the opening has been delayed again.

The creators say they are still waiting on the city and county to approve permits and complete inspections

They hope to open Oct. 18.

To make up for missed time, the attraction will be open into November.

Comments