Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sheetz is holding a hiring event in Pittsburgh after recently investing nearly $17 million to raise wages for workers.
The Sheetz on Curry Hollow Road in Pittsburgh is holding open interviews Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
In addition to raising wages for their workers, the investment also gives employees medical insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off.
When Sheetz announced their multi-million dollar investment, they said there are nearly 1,500 open positions in the state.
You can find more open interview locations on Sheetz’ website.
You must log in to post a comment.