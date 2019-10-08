  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under: Sheetz, Sheetz Employees, Pittsburgh Jobs


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sheetz is holding a hiring event in Pittsburgh after recently investing nearly $17 million to raise wages for workers.

The Sheetz on Curry Hollow Road in Pittsburgh is holding open interviews Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

In addition to raising wages for their workers, the investment also gives employees medical insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off.

When Sheetz announced their multi-million dollar investment, they said there are nearly 1,500 open positions in the state.

You can find more open interview locations on Sheetz’ website.

