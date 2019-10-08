PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Morning fog will give way to afternoon sunshine today.
The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for much of the region through 10 a.m. Tuesday.
There is some rain on radar impacting Allegany and Garrett counties in Maryland this morning, but it is not expected to last late into the morning.
Some data continues to point to rain moving in from the south. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is keeping a 30 percent chance for rain in the forecast for Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday will be dry.
Highs on Saturday will be dependent on when rain showers arrive. Smiley says it is likely later in the day, so he is keeping temperatures on the warm side up until the rain arrives. If the rain showers arrive in the morning hours, we won’t see much of a warm-up at all.
Highs over the next couple of days will be near 70 degrees.
