



— An 80-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his wife of 55 years said she had been battling dementia for several years, officials in Oklahoma said.

Royce Davis was arrested early Monday in Midwest City after he told a 911 dispatcher he had shot his wife and planned on shooting himself, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers called to the scene were able to get Davis to put his gun down and surrender CBS affiliate KWTV reported. Officers found a woman in a bed with a gunshot wound to her left temple, according to the affidavit.

The woman, who police identified as 77-year-old Dorothy Davis, was taken to OU Medical Center where she died.

Davis told police his wife had dementia for the last several years and he had decided to end her life and he meant to kill himself, according to the probable cause affidavit.

“It was sad that he felt like this was the only option,” Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes told KFOR.

Davis was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Oklahoma County Jail in Oklahoma City.